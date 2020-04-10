A couple of weeks ago a co-worker asked me, “What are those big yellow and green bugs that keep smashing into my windshield on the highway?”
I had no idea what he was talking about until one of the colorful little beasts exploded on my windshield - right after I washed my truck!
I wondered what they were. I found out last week when we ran an article about Painted Ladies, the butterflies migrating through Yuma on their way back to the Pacific Northwest.
Another co-worker said her windshield was covered in them as she drove back from Wellton. One even flew into her car.
In the photos accompanying the story, the Painted Ladies are orange-brown - very different colors from the yellow-green mess smeared on our windshields. But we’re sure it’s them.
It doesn’t matter now anyway, because Wednesday’s rain washed away any remnants of our quick brush with the lovely Painted Ladies.