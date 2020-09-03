Lately, I’ve been spending a lot of time working on a painting project.
This isn’t anything fun or artistic, like a cool mural.
Instead, I’ve been painting woodwork around windows.
The wood is already attached to the walls, and the walls have already been painted, so getting this done has been a painstaking process involving little brushes and lots of patience.
However, it has been somewhat therapeutic.
I spend the majority of my day attached to my computer for the Yuma Sun. And while I enjoy my job, there’s something to be said for shutting the computer down at the end of the day and spending time painting.
It’s a completely different way to use my brain, and I’ve enjoyed the problem-solving aspect to get paint applied smoothly in all the little awkward spots that have popped up along the way.
Sadly, I’m almost done with this painting adventure. But who knows? Maybe I’ll find another project that will provide the same soothing respite!