One of my favorite memes is “Stop buying shredded cheese. Make America grate again!” (My absolute favorite is “I was kidnapped by mimes. They did unspeakable things to me!”)
I love, love cheese! I always buy the jumbo bags of the shredded stuff. But I recently found out something about shredded cheese that gave me pause. Some shredded cheeses contain a chemical used for its anti-caking and moisture-absorbing properties that keeps the cheese from clumping together.
Some health-conscious consumers are wary of the chemical, cellulose, because they claim it is wood pulp. Bon Appetit magazine clarifies that “cellulose is a non-digestible plant fiber, and we actually happen to need non-digestible vegetable fiber in our diet ... Companies that manufacture cellulose create it from a variety sources, from wood pulp to asparagus.”
Other sources are cotton, hemp, flax, and jute. The article also states that eating cellulose won’t kill us and that the chemical has no known harmful side effects.
Good enough for me.