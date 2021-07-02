With Fourth of July just around the corner, “America’s Test Kitchen” this week released the results of its poll about which cheese viewers prefer for topping burgers. According to the answers posted on the TV show’s Instagram page, Cheddar was the winner, with 555 votes, followed by American (364), other (211), blue (115) and Swiss (106).
The choice that drew the most discussion (and revulsion) was the runner-up. “Anything but American,” wrote one person. “American is not even cheese!” complained another.
Other favorites cited by people on Instagram were Colby jack, pepper jack, Gouda, mozarella, Muenster, Brie, provolone, goat, white Cheddar and (Dutch cheese) Havarti.
No one mentioned feta, which I use to make a “Greek” burger.
Lots of good options, but my fave is Colby jack, which gives me two tasty cheeses in one and melts so perfectly on the patty!