I spent most of the past week combating jet lag from my trip to the East Coast. And by jet lag I mean waking up before the sun and indulging in a bunch of midday cat naps. I don’t normally encounter jet lag when I travel, but the three-hour time difference between Arizona and Virginia finally caught up to me. By the time I’d adjusted to one time zone, it was time to head back to the other.
Another thing that caught up to me when my plane touched down on the East Coast was the stark weather contrast. When I left Yuma, it was 102 degrees; when I got to Virginia, where summer has lapsed into autumn, the temperature gauge read 51. I had to ask my sister to drive me to Walmart so I could buy a sweater – which I wore for the rest of my stay.
I’ve heard several Yumans say that spending an extended amount of time here makes your blood “thin out” and nearly freeze in cooler climates. I think they might be onto something.