I embarked on a little digital housekeeping this week, purging and organizing my bookmarks on my web browser.
I bookmark stuff all the time. Sometimes it’s a potential story or column for the Sun.
And some are purely out of need, such as the link to the car insurance.
Sometimes, it’s something I stumble on that I want to read later, which is probably how I bookmarked the link to a BBC story titled “The ‘Batman Effect’: How having an alter ego empowers you.”
That, friends, is an intriguing headline!
And some of the links were like finding old buddies, links to websites and blogs that I once loved but had dropped off my radar.
I often go back to my bookmarks and use what I need, but I’m not great about actually deleting them.
Now, my bookmarks and all their folders have been scrubbed clean – a fresh digital start to this new year.
But I kept the Batman link … I still want to see what that’s all about!