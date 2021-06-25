I have a friend whose vehicle is experienc-ing all kinds of problems, so he is thinking of getting rid of it and buying a used car.
I wish him luck because, according to a recent AP article, some used vehicles now cost more than their original sticker price. That’s due to the pandemic, decreased production of new vehicles and a global shortage of computer chips, which in turn has created high demand for used cars and trucks.
The article mentions the price of a used Toyota Tacoma. I bought my used Tacoma two years ago and, according to a popular auto value book, I overpaid by $2,000. Do the authors know how much used Tacomas actually sell for? Just check out the online listings. I wonder how much my truck would go for under the current conditions. I hope my friend is able to find a suitable and affordable vehicle. And I hope he buys local to support Yuma auto dealerships and their employees.