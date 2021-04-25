While waiting for my companions to return from a store, a car pulled up behind my bumper. I saw the driver hold up a cellphone and aim it toward the back of my car. The camera flash went off. He then parked in the adjacent space and took another photo of me or my car (or both). And he drove away.
I was too freaked out to react quickly. I should have gotten my phone and snapped photos of him and his car. There were no road rage incidents beforehand. My mother-in-law, the most careful driver ever, was at the wheel. Did someone put a hit on me? Did they like my car so much they had to take photos? Am I under surveillance? If so, it wasn’t very undercover.
I posted the incident on Facebook and asked for feedback. Someone said maybe it involved a card I used to make a purchase. I didn’t use a card. Another person suggested a case of mistaken identity. Seems the most plausible.
Others agreed it was creepy and urged me to report it to police. I didn’t, but I think by posting on Facebook, I wanted to leave a record of it. Just in case.