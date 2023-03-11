I’ll be vulnerable this week, dear readers, and say it’s been difficult. I was so excited to show Yuma to my chosen brother, Gage, along with a new friend but we were met with so many awful stares and shaking heads. I guess it’s because we appeared gender nonconforming (GNC) but how is it anyone’s business if I have short hair or Olive has a feminine voice? The worst part was when a group of folks stopped in their tracks and changed directions to follow us for a while – chilling. Two days later, I went to dinner with a dear friend. She’s GNC but Christian and heterosexual. I was shocked to notice the palpable hatred from a man’s hard stare at us but then I remembered our appearances. What a dehumanizing week. The anti-trans rhetoric is brutal but please, can we remember to not judge a book by its cover? No matter how odd someone may look, we’re all human and deserving of compassion.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

