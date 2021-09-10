I will never forget the moment the Tucson Citizen newspaper staff realized that the events of Sept. 11, 2001, were a coordinated terrorist attack against our country and not a series of random accidents. Editors sprung into action, reporters raced to events or to get reaction from people on the streets, and copy editors-page designers (like me) monitored the news on the office TVs while waiting to work on our special edition.
Our coverage on the ensuing days was comprehensive, enlightening and heartbreaking. One of the more striking photos we ran was of a rabbi and an imam embracing at an interfaith service held on the University of Arizona mall. The photo exemplified our unity as we grappled with a collective sense of loss, grief and anger. We were all Americans that day because it was an attack against all of us.
I wonder if a similar event today would generate the same response. I doubt it because our citizenry now is so bitterly divided along political and ideological lines that – instead of coming together – Democrats and Republicans would blame each other for the attack and pit Americans against one another.
We are living in some challenging times.