We ran an AP story in Saturday’s paper that provided a different perspective of illegal immigration that we on the southern border are not used to hearing about.
The story had a Winnipeg, Manitoba, dateline, with the headline “Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border.” The man who was arrested is accused of smuggling 11 migrants from India into Canada and the U.S., including the four who died (among them a baby).
One of the migrants told officials the group had walked for 11 hours in a freezing blizzard.
All we hear in the Southwest is about migrants crossing from Mexico during the heart of summer in scorching conditions. We rarely hear about people trying to cross from Canada during a blizzard.
Excessive heat, cold, sun, snow – same tragic consequences.