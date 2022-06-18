I have yet to see many films that really capture transgender identity with nuance and care. Most of the time, roles are rather small and comical or they largely focus on trauma and tragedy. They’re also rarely played by transgender people, which wouldn’t be a problem if work for trans actors was easy to come by.
That said, I do have one film that I think stands out as a beautiful work of cinematography, screenwriting and acting that even led to some real-world change: “Una Mujer Fantastica” or “A Fantastic Woman.” The Chilean film tells the story of a trans woman, Marina, whose partner has died. Her grieving process is complicated by the hatred shown by her partner’s family, who won’t let her attend the funeral and want her to give up plenty.
It’s a tearjerker, but it’s cool to see the film’s influence. It actually helped inspire Chile to pass a gender identity law permitting name changes on documents.