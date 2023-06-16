My dad was a good father and loved me unconditio-nally. But he was not the touchy-feely type.
I can recall the two times he hugged me when I was an adult: at my college graduation in 1985; and when I was crying after my eldest sister died in 2006.
My dad was a good father and loved me unconditio-nally. But he was not the touchy-feely type.
I can recall the two times he hugged me when I was an adult: at my college graduation in 1985; and when I was crying after my eldest sister died in 2006.
But I recently discovered that my dad indeed was affectionate with me when I was a boy. My brother came across a box of old photographs at my late grandmother’s house.
He sent me two photos. In one, I and my brother (who is a year older than me) are sitting on my dad’s lap. We look to be 4 and 5, and my dad has a huge smile on his face.
The other photo is of a group setting with extended family when I was about 7. I alone am sitting on my dad’s lap and he has his arm around me and both he and I are smiling from ear to ear.
I wonder when and why he and other fathers decide to stop being affectionate with their sons. No matter the reasons, I now have these photos to remind me of my dad’s ever-present but unspoken love for me.
Happy early Father’s Day in Heaven, Dad!
