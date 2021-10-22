There is nothing more fun than having a major water leak in the bathroom and having it drench every room in the house, which is what happened to me Tuesday.
And I didn’t learn my lesson from the previous flooding experience: Don’t store valuable stuff at floor level! I had left my laptop on the floor next to my night stand. Fortunately, it was on a lap pad and didn’t get wet.
But other stuff did, including some tax documents and books that I had in a cardboard box on the closet floor. They are salvageable, thank goodness, as are my giant yellow Homer Simpson slippers!
I think it’s time for me to invest in another fire-proof and water-proof safe to store my valuables.
I also should follow my friends’ lead and assemble an emergency escape bag. They’ve put stuff like their birth certificates, passports and a spare set of keys in a cloth zip bag that they keep in a convenient, secure spot near the front door. That way, they could easily grab it on the way out if they ever had to abruptly leave their house.
I just wonder whether my Homer slippers would fit in the bag.