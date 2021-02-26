Don’t you hate it when you discover food storage tips that other people think of as common knowledge?
Last week I came across a discussion on Instagram in which the celebrity I follow was floored after someone told her that if you store brown sugar with a slice of white bread, it will prevent the sugar from hardening. I wish I had known that last month when I was beating my brown sugar with a meat cleaver to soften it!
Apparently, the sugar draws moisture from the bread and stays soft.
People also said bread stored with homemade cookies will keep them soft as well.
Then, later in the conversation somone threw in a tip to help avocados ripen: place in a paper bag with apples and bananas. All three fruits produce ethylene gas (just as tomatoes, potatoes, kiwifruit and mangos do), but apples and bananas give out more, helping the avocado ripen faster, according to food.com.
Wow! I did not know that! I guess I can put away my meat cleaver and start buying more tropical fruit.