A community leader posted that when she first came to this country, the language barrier was an issue. She was insecure about her speaking skills, making her less confident. Honestly, when this person speaks, all we hear is kindness. She cares deeply about this community. That’s more important than the pronunciation or accent.
But I completely understand. Although English is now my dominant language, it’s not my first language. Sometimes my brain scrambles the languages, and I say something like it would be said in Spanish, a literal translation, if you will. And while it sounds funny in English, those who speak Spanish completely understand.
An article she shared noted that people who speak English as an additional language far outnumber those who speak English natively. The writer said: “English is complex and controversial; show empathy for those who speak it as something other than their first language. In the words of author Amy Chua, ‘Do you know what a foreign accent is? It’s a sign of bravery.’”
Well spoken!