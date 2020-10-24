When it comes to gifts, mine are rarely given on time; last year, some of my loved ones got their Christmas gifts just in time for Easter. (I like to believe that people enjoy receiving packages of nice things at random times of the year, but I digress.) This year, I’m aiming to do better.
I picked out a few gift items last week at one of the shops downtown, where I not only found some beautifully unique and handmade selections, but also enjoyed a conversation with the store owner/craftswoman behind the products. With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still palpable in the small business realm, local storefronts need the support now more than ever, and I was happy to do my part.
There’s a deeply personal touch to transactions with local business owners, especially these days. Because to them, you’re more than just a customer – you’re a neighbor, a pillar of support in an uncertain time.