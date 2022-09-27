Blue Bug Records is a local record shop that I often find myself in, and it’s because I really appreciate the vision. With the surge of digital media, a lot of traditional tech has become somewhat obsolete, thus causing a lot of businesses to either change their practices or completely shut down. Let’s have a moment of silence for Blockbuster.
The shop is small and humble, but it oozes passion toward nostalgic tech, as it’s overwhelmed with not only vinyl records, but cassettes, CDs, vintage video games. Even the way they communicate with costumers is through a rotary phone. I was surprised to find that they actually accept Apple Pay!