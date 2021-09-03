About 15 years ago one of my co-workers in Tucson, who had just moved there from Kansas, said the beauty of the desert was lost on her because she wasn’t used to seeing “brown” mountains. I was insulted because, as a lifelong Arizonan, I have always been in awe of the Sonoran Desert’s majestic splendor, especially in Saguaro National Monument.
I wonder what my former co-worker would think of the desert now – after all the record rainfall in Tucson has transformed it into a breathtaking lush sea of green.
Longtime residents of the area say they have never seen the mountain ranges in and around the city so green and vibrant.
A post I came across on Instagram yesterday showed a video a motorist shot as he drove alongside an especially lush area of the desert. “This is not New Zealand or Endor (a Star Wars forest) ..,” began the description of the video.
We should appreciate this green desert while we can because who knows when we’ll see it again. But even if we don’t, “brown” deserts are still beautiful.