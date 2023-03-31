Decades ago, when I was training to be a wire editor, a gruff and crusty older editor told me something that shocked me. When considering the newsworthiness of stories involving deaths abroad, he had a formula. I don’t remember the exact numbers, but he said something outrageous like 50 foreign deaths are equivalent to 1 American death.
At the time I found his comment callous and insensitive. But later, to my dismay, I discovered the lives of some indeed are valued more than others depending on the nationalities of the dead.