I decided to go through my giant storage chest this week and see what was worth keeping. In addition to finding old newspaper clippings, photos and other mementos, I came across something I wasn’t expecting: my lifetime immunization record documented in a little blue and gold folder provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services and sporting the official state seal.
I received it on Aug. 18, 1995, when I received the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. The eight other vaccines listed in the record are (1) diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, (2) tetanus, diphtheria, (3) polio, (4) haemophilus influenzae, (5) hepatitis B, (6) influenzae, (7) pnemococcal and (8) TB.
Wow! Nine vaccines that we received in the past in school, in the military or at other jobs that required them – with little resistance or questioning.
Now, it’s amazing how quickly something like a new vaccine can become so politicized – with consequences that imperil the health of society at large.