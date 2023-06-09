Last Friday was National Donut Day and, disappoint-ingly, no one in the office brought in any sweet treats for us. I should have stopped by my favorite donut place in town and bought some, especially since I heard their flavor of the month was their take on peach cobbler!

With Homer Simpson’s favorite snack on my mind, I decided to research what the top donut choices in each state are based on Google searches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you