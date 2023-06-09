Last Friday was National Donut Day and, disappoint-ingly, no one in the office brought in any sweet treats for us. I should have stopped by my favorite donut place in town and bought some, especially since I heard their flavor of the month was their take on peach cobbler!
With Homer Simpson’s favorite snack on my mind, I decided to research what the top donut choices in each state are based on Google searches.
According to an article in USA Today, the top donuts are, in order and in how many states: glazed (15, including Arizona); cronut, half-donut, half-croissant (7); apple fritters (3); donut holes (3); blueberry (2); cinnamon twist (2); cruller (2); glazed chocolate (2); old-fashioned (2); paczki (2); powdered (2); sugar (2); apple cider (1); Bavarian cream (1); bear claw (1); Boston cream (1); chocolate frosted (1); jelly (1); and long John (1).
I’ve seen crullers and paczkis before, I just never knew what they were called. But I do now and have raised my donut IQ. Homer would be proud.