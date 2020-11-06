We often run stories in the newspaper about how the most common fires in homes start on the stove or in the oven.
On Saturday I almost became another statistic to add to the story.
I was baking a pumpkin rum cake and preheated the oven. But I forgot that I had stored two cast-iron pans and a glass casserole dish with a plastic lid in there. I probably forgot because that was the first time I had ever put any extra cookware in the oven. I usually have enough extra space in my cupboards, but not this time.
After the oven preheats, I open it to put my cake in and see a mess. The pans are fine but the blue plastic lid has melted and is dripping to the bottom. I remove the pans and clean the oven.
I learned my lesson: Don’t store stuff in the oven!
After the trauma of the near disaster, I poured extra rum in the frosting to ease my frayed nerves.