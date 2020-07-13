I was pleased to see Mike Shelton’s column in Tuesday’s edition of the Yuma Sun about Ulysses S. Grant, whose statue was torn down by protesters in San Francisco.
Presumably the protesters lumped in Grant with the Confederate generals whose statues have fueled recent demonstrations for racial justice. As Shelton noted, it was Grant who waged war against the South and later fought the KKK.
If you went to school in my generation, you might have been told Grant was a drunk and that during his presidency, his administration was corrupt. He may have had problems with alcohol, but whatever they were, he kept them in check in the war and in his presidency.
His presidency, by the way, is being reassessed positively by historians, as evidenced by a number of recently written biographies about him, as well as “Grant,” the History Channel documentary referenced by Shelton.
Maybe we all need to pay more attention to our nation’s history.