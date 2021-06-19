While they’re second nature, none of us entered the world knowing how to read, drive or tie our shoes; those things were taught to us as we grew through life, in most cases by figures we admired and looked up to. For me, that figure and imparter of life lessons was my dad.
He’ll be the first to tell you he isn’t perfect, but he’s honest and humble and kind and full of wisdom I probably should have started listening to much earlier than I did. As an ex-law enforcement officer, his moral convictions run deep, saving little room for gray areas in his black-and-white world. As a man of faith and family, he’s apt to help motorists stranded on the side of the road and those fallen on hard times with no expectation of repayment, and to share his unconditional love with my friends whose fathers weren’t present when we were kids – all things I’ve witnessed on multiple occasions with pride in my heart.
I forgot to buy a card, but he’s a loyal subscriber to print journalism, so I think this will suffice: Happy Father’s Day, Dad. I love you more than you know.