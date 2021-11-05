An Instagram-TikTok star recently received backlash after posting photos of herself modeling next to her dead father’s open casket. When I heard about the story, I thought perhaps she was just standing solemnly by the coffin. But that was not the case. The 20-year-old influencer was in full model mode, decked out in an off-the-shoulder black dress and posing in positions that some observers described as “sultry.”
She defended the photos and said her dad would’ve approved of them because she often posted pics of them together. It was her way of honoring him.
The situation reminded me of an incident at my mother’s wake when a relative showed up with a camera and asked if she could take a photo of my mom in her casket. We said no.
Call me old-fashioned, but I think we should treat our departed loved ones with dignity and respect and not use their corpses as props or the focus of photographs.