Step aside April Fools Day. This year, we’re celebrating an even more important day … National Burrito Day.
I can’t quite tell who declared this to be a holiday, but apparently, it’s celebrated the first Thursday of April annually.
I love a delicious burrito. In my ideal world, it would be loaded with machaca, guacamole, cheese and sour cream, and maybe a little rice too.
But who am I kidding? If that flour tortilla is fresh and warm, I’m unlikely to turn away a burrito.
Out of curiosity, I did a search to see who invented the burrito. The answer isn’t really clear. Food and Drink Magazine reports burritos may have started in 1910 in Chihuahua, Mexico. Or, it could have been invented as a portable meal and named after the Spanish word for donkey – burro.
The truth has likely been lost to the past, and that’s unfortunate. I’d love to give credit where it’s due for such an amazing culinary creation!