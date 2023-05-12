After last week’s mass shooting and (possibly intentional)vehicle crash into pedestrians in Texas, some people online have expressed skepticism about whether Latinos can be Neo-Nazis or White supremacists or harbor ill will toward other Latinos.
The topic came up because both perpetrators were Latinos and most of the victims were Latinos.
The situation reminded me of my relatives in Nogales, Ariz. They weren’t White supremacists but they spoke with such vitriol and disdain about Mexicans, especially migrants.
So, yes, some hatred exists among Mexicans and Mexican-Americans and between other Latino groups like Cubans and Puerto Ricans, etc.
And, yes, Latinos can be white supremacists. Many people either don’t know or forget that many Latinos are Caucasian, the same race as other Whites.