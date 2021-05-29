Once upon a pre-pandemic time, the Yuma Sun religiously observed Popcorn Thursday. The pinnacle of the work week, the aroma of salty, buttery, fresh-popped kernels would waft from the carnival popcorn machine parked in the breakroom to the desks of reporters and editors pulling together the day’s news.
All of that changed when COVID-19 moved most of the newsroom to our respective homes for a stint that would last more than a year. Now I make my own popcorn, and no offense to Orville Redenbacher and his friends, but it just isn’t the same.
Last week, the newsroom reopened to those who’d like to return (“surreal, but nice,” to borrow from Hugh Grant’s character in “Notting Hill”) and I’m hopeful that, with the slow migration toward what used to be an average day in the office, we’ll see Popcorn Thursday reinstated once again. One can only hope.