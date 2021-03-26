As my colleague Randy Hoeft pointed out in his First Take on Wednesday, gas prices have jumped in the U.S.
I really hadn’t noticed until I had a rude awakening last Friday when I paid $53 to fill my Toyota Tacoma! That is the most I’ve paid for gas - ever! Before, I had been paying no more than $35 for a full tank.
A little research on the Internet reveals that demand and higher oil prices are among the factors behind the surge.
A CNN headline online screams, “Here comes $3 gas ...!”
Hey, CNN, it’s already arrived in Yuma – and in California, where the average is $3.88 – far higher than the national average of $2.89 and way more than the $2.10 we paid a year ago, according to AAA.
So we better get used to even higher prices. If it helps, we can keep telling ourselves that at least we don’t live in Europe, where prices for gas average above $5.