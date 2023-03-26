Scammers never rest! A scammer emailed a reader using her cousin’s name saying that he was in the hospital and needed her help in getting a gift card for his daughter.

At first she thought her elderly cousin was on pain meds and thought he was emailing his wife or daughter. The situation didn’t make sense to her. She responded to the email, but then called her niece. Her dad was fine. The email was a complete scam.

