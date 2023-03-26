Scammers never rest! A scammer emailed a reader using her cousin’s name saying that he was in the hospital and needed her help in getting a gift card for his daughter.
At first she thought her elderly cousin was on pain meds and thought he was emailing his wife or daughter. The situation didn’t make sense to her. She responded to the email, but then called her niece. Her dad was fine. The email was a complete scam.
“Lucky for me, I caught on to the scam. I feel for others who would have fallen for the scam and hope you can write/share with this community to be on the lookout,” the reader said.
With the scammer continuing to email, the reader decided to play along. She wrote that it was snowing and the plows hadn’t cleared the roads and she couldn’t ride into town.
The scammer is probably not familiar with Yuma weather and probably believed that our roads are still not cleared of snow … In the words of this reader: “Haha.”