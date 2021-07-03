My friend unexpectedly lost her husband last week. One day he was here, and the next he just…wasn’t. And I find that in times like that I desperately want to say something imbued with solace, but I struggle to find the words. I feel it’s inappropriate to tell someone they’re going to be OK in a moment when they are, in fact, not OK; they will be, but not yet.
I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer, but sometimes the humanity in me wants to offer something slightly more tangible, either in words or with actions because, quite frankly, I can recall who said or did something when tragedy struck my own life, who did nothing at all and the way both made me feel.
So I made spaghetti and chocolate chip cookies, because few things say “I’m sorry,” “I care” and “I’m here for you” in one fell and eloquent swoop. And because there was a time when such a simple act meant more than gold to me. If you’ve received a similar kindness at some point, readers, I hope you’ll pass it on.