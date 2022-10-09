Sometimes challenges posted on social media are fun. I enjoyed watching the law enforcement dance challenges and the one where candy was placed in front of toddlers who were told not to eat them until mommy got back. Their struggles to resist temptation (or not) were recorded and they were hilarious.
Some challenges are just plain silly or even dangerous.
However, one challenge that went viral in 2014 actually accomplished something good. Remember the ice bucket challenge? Participants had buckets of ice water dropped over them to raise awareness and donations to the ALS Association.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
The challenge raised a whopping $115 million in donations, massively increasing the capacity of the ALS Association to fund studies in the search for a treatment.
As a result, the FDA has now approved a new drug to treat the disease, something that ALS patients have been eagerly awaiting.