Did you read the story about the woman in Morocco who gave birth to 9 babies Tuesday? Yes, 9!
That is crazy! I can’t even imagine my mom giving birth to all 7 of her kids at once. Poor thing would’ve gone crazy.
As it is, we were more than a handlful for her. But she was up to the task and did an amazing job raising us. There is no way I could do what she did daily: Cook three meals a day, wash clothes, iron clothes, clean house and care for my toddler siblings.
Heck, whenever I cook a real meal and wash dishes afterward, I am pooped and ready for a nap.
It’s not until we get older and experience what our parents went through with us, that we truly appreciate them and the TLC they gave us.
Mom, I want you to know that I value and respect you even more now.
Happy early Mother’s Day in Heaven!