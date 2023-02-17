The following is a conversa-tion from my family’s group text on Super Bowl Sunday when my sister asked which team we were supporting:
Me: (Kansas City quarterback Patrick) Mahomes turned me off with all his God talk. I mean, I love God too but I don’t think God cares about sports. He has more important things to attend to.
Sister 1: He’s a praying man. Kudos to him!
Niece: I like him more because of that.
Sister 2: Amen! As long as he has something that drives him.
Sister 1: And God is a positive drive.
Me: But Mahomes makes it sound as if he is God’s special child. God healed him while letting others suffer. Give me a break!
Sister 2: Ay, Roy, let him believe whatever he wants – as long as he believes. We all are God’s special children.
Lesson learned: Never argue with the women in my family. I never win.