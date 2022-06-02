Some engineering students at Johns Hopkins University are going to make life easier for messy burrito eaters like me.
According to an article on nypost.com, the enterprising students invented a taste-free edible adhesive tape that people can put on a tortilla, wrap or flatbread to keep it together and prevent its contents from falling out. The group named its creation Tastee Tape, but can’t yet disclose what it’s made of because they are in the process of getting their product patented.
“What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade and are common food and dietary additives,” co-creator Tyler Guarino told the New York Post.
One of Guarino’s collaborators likened their invention to Scotch tape because it is thin and transparent.
For their next invention, I suggest they develop edible duct tape that can keep a double bacon guacamole cheeseburger and its contents together. Now, that would be a game-changer!