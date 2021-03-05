The Yuma Sun recently announced the winners of the annual Yuma’s Best readers’ poll. I was pleased with the results, especially in the restaurant categories.
But I must admit that I’ve had off-putting customer-service experiences at two places that are hugely popular with Yumans. At one, the waitress kept hovering silently by our table after my lunch companion and I had been there for 90 minutes. It seemed as if she was trying to get us out of there, although there were plenty of tables open for other customers.
It was weird. She just made us very uncomfortable, so we left.
At the other place, my friend and I were chatting as we waited for our food. All of a sudden, a woman who wasn’t our server, came to our table, looked directly at us without saying a word or smiling, reached over and grabbed the ketchup container and walked away. We figured she was going to refill it. But she could have at least acknowledged us.
I haven’t let these bad experiences keep me from returning to both places – because the food is just too good to pass up.