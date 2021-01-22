Many people on Instagram shared what they considered their favorite moments from U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday,
Some cited his appeal for unity in his speech. Others raved about the words and poise of young poet Amanda Gorman. One deaf person said he was brought to tears by Georgia Fire Capt. Andrea Hall delivering the Pledge of Allegiance in sign language.
For me, it was a simple, tender moment that many TV viewers might not have even noticed. It was when Biden asked for a moment of silent prayer for the victims of COVID. As the moment came to an end, the cameras panned the National Guard troops encircling the inauguration, focusing briefly on a young man who crossed himself before looking up.
As a lifelong Catholic, his gesture hit home with me. I could easily see my brothers or young male cousins doing the same thing.
What made the moment beautiful is that I knew he was genuinely praying for those ravaged by COVID and not simply going through the motions.