It’s amazing how much there is to see and do in Arizona. I recently played tourist in our own state, visiting Out of Africa, Bearizona and the Grand Canyon.
I’d never been to the first two. I have been to the Grand Canyon, and it always takes my breath away. A family member had never been there, and I loved seeing it through her eyes.
At Out of Africa, we saw tiger cubs play in a pool, and then we helped feed them. That made the drive to Camp Verde worth it. The best part was feeding and petting Bart the Sloth. The safari tour was also amazing. We fed the giraffes from an open bus and saw other wild animals.
At Bearizona, located in Williams, we first drove inside the large enclosures that house bears, wolves, bison and more. We were warned not to open our car windows! We observed even more animals on a walking tour.
We came back tired, but with great photos and memories. And my appreciation of God’s creation has grown even more.