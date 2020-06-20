I tested positive for COVID-19. I took the test during the drive-thru blitz a week ago at the Civic Center. The Regional Center for Border Health tested 1,500 people in one morning. They ran cars through the 10 tents like a well-oiled machine. I was impressed. It took a week to get the results.
Everyone in my house is sick, but not everybody has been tested, so it let’s me know that the true infection numbers are much higher.
We all had somewhat different symptoms, but strangely, none of us ever had fever, and we didn’t lose our sense of taste and smell. We all got sore throats, congestion and body aches.
The hardest part for me has been the fatigue and incessant coughing. The scariest part was the pressure on my chest.
We have good days and bad days, but we seem to be over the worst part. We’re so grateful that we didn’t need hospitalization. We thank Jehovah for that!