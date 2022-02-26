Picking up from my last take, I’d like to refocus on film. When scholars think of race and film history, the first film that gets brought up is D.W. Griffith’s “Birth of a Nation” and for good reason: it was big for its time and unfortunately, revived the KKK. But fewer people talk about Oscar Micheaux, the first major African-American filmmaker. Micheaux made films by and for Black people, but he also made a significant response to Griffith’s racism with “Within Our Gates”.
Fast forward 50 years later and we see other Black filmmakers rise to prominence such as Melvin van Peebles and Gordon Parks. Later in 1989, Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” makes big waves. Although snubbed by the Oscars, the works of Lee and others still have their impact. Today’s African-American auteurs are inspired by them. Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, Dee Rees and Ryan Coogler are among many whose films are worth the watch.