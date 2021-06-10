On this date in 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio, by Dr. Robert Holbrook Smith and William Griffith Wilson, the Associated Press reports.
The pair created the Twelve-Step recovery program, launching a support program that in turn has helped millions.
Today, one can find an AA group just about anywhere in the world. Yuma County is home to a variety of meetings where judgment is left at the door, and anonymity is honored.
Its website notes the organization is “nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements.”
That’s one of the best parts of AA – it doesn’t care who you are. If you need help, and are ready for help, its members are ready for you.
It’s helped countless people, including many in my life, for which I am thankful. If you feel AA could be of help or support to you, visit www.AA.org to learn more, and find local resources.