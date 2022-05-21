We’ve come a long way since films like D.W. Griffith’s “Broken Blossoms.” And while it’s taken a relatively long time for us to see a shift in Asian representation on the big screen, the world has come to see plenty of amazing films by Asian and Asian American filmmakers. From Akira Kurosawa (“Rashomon”) to Hayao Miyazaki (“Spirited Away”) to Wong Kar-wai (“Happy Together”) to Bong Joon-Ho (“Parasite”) there is so much to appreciate!
If I had to make a shortlist of some of my favorite films to watch for AAPI month, however, I’d go with: “Eat With Me” by David Au, “Saving Face” by Alice Wu, “The Farewell” by Lulu Wang, “Chan is Missing” by Wayne Wang, “Children of Heaven” by Majid Majidi, “The Living End” by Gregg Araki, “Searching” by Aneesh Chaganty, “Waikiki” by Christopher Kahunahana and the most recent hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is a must watch!