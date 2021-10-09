Continu-ing my discussion last week of horror films and their potential value, I’d like to offer another word that I find useful in the study of horror: abjection.
The philosopher Julia Kristeva wrote much on the topic, essentially saying that abjection is concerned with those things that we’ve removed and repressed to the point that we see them as a totally alien “other.” We’re simultaneously drawn to and repelled by it.
Abjection is basically the state of horror and to examine it is to examine ourselves.
Personally, I think a great way of understanding the difference between the uncanny and the abject is to consider where we truly draw the line. A slasher like “Halloween” (1978) might be uncanny as Michael Myers’ apparent humanity becomes more inhuman and unfamiliar with each kill. But lesser known films like “Happiness” (1998) and “The Celebration” (1998) are abject as they acknowledge the taboo. Abjection transcends the line, but sometimes that awareness is necessary.