A restaurant chain has noticed that some people will ask for a water cup and then fill it with lemonade or other non-water beverage. The chain has responded with a product that acknowledges the minor theft with snarky humor, according to a story by Inc.
The not-so-subtle message comes in the form of a limited edition scented candle that smells like lemonade. It comes in a cup that looks just like the water cups handed out by the chain. It even says “water” on it. And to make sure no one misses the joke, the company introduced the product by announcing that the “new ‘water’ cup candle is a total steal.” It even comes with a coupon for a free cup of lemonade.