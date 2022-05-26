Actor Matthew McConaughey, who is a native of Uvalde, shared a powerful statement this week.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us. …
“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured,” McConaughey concluded.
I don’t have much to say today. Even after 24 years in a newsroom, some stories still hit my soul hard, and words just aren’t adequate.
But McConaughey is right. This isn’t about politics. It’s about common sense, heart and humanity.
We simply cannot continue on the path we’re on.
Check out McConaughey’s full statement on social media. It’s worth the read. Then, reach out to your elected officials and demand action.