We released our 2019-20 high school sports award finalists — Male Athlete, Female Athlete and Coach of the Year — on Sunday, and there’s a few things I want to address.
Obviously, this year is different than past years because the spring sports season was canceled after only a few weeks. After discussing it as a staff, we decided that spring sports would not be taken into consideration, because the sample size of a season was too small.
So there were no “three-sport athletes,” in our eyes. Athletes were judged only on their fall/winter accomplishments, and spring-sport coaches were not considered for Coach of the Year.
Also, we typically name five finalists for each award. But since this year we picked from a smaller group of people — for example, only two-thirds the amount of coaches as usual — we reduced the number of finalists to three.