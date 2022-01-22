A lot of my fellow folks with ADHD might be well too familiar with the experience of wanting to read so much, but rarely ever getting down to reading it. I figure plenty of us in this neurodivergent camp are members of the “Owns too many books, never really reads them” club. We’re not alone, but I wish I was right when I think, “This time I’m really going to read it!”
Considering that plenty of folks with disabilities have special needs regarding how they consume literature, how much you read shouldn’t be thought of as how many physical books you finish. After all, there are audio books, digital news, essays and even online fanfiction to consider. I probably read too much “It: Chapter 2” (2019) fanfiction–the character Richie Tozier really resonates with me. But I still want to read the stuff I buy! Well I got myself a Cinema Scope magazine subscription this year; here’s hoping my faith’s rewarded.