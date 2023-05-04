My family and I took a short trip recently on an airline that we hadn’t used in years.
Fortunately, we had seats together on the plane, because wow. We were packed together like sardines.
Given the tight seats, I was glad each of us had only a jacket and backpack with us.
There was an army of people boarding armed with hard-sided carry-on bags, which they had to lift above their heads and force into the tiny overhead bins.
It’s a little bit dangerous for anyone near them. Bystanders are at risk of getting bonked in the head by wayward bags and elbows.
Airlines really have done a disservice with baggage fees. Passengers are loading all they can into a carry-on, which in turn makes for these awkward situations on the plane.
If airlines eliminated the fees for one checked bag – or gasp! two! – would that eliminate these big carry-on bags?
I know airlines aren’t going to walk away from all their fees, but man. Something needs to change in favor of the passengers!
