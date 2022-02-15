Here’s a hot take: All cars should have built in breatha-lyzers, and built in as in factory mandated. All vehicles won’t turn on unless you’re sober.
You could easily argue that this infringes on your freedom, the fact that you’re obligated to pass a sobriety test every time you want your car to start. But it doesn’t really seem like much work, and breathalyzers have been shown to save lives by 85%.
The only time this would be scary would be in an emergency if anything, but you can always just make sure there’s at least one sober person in your gang.
My point is that you shouldn’t even chase the idea that a drop of any kind of drug is going to enter your body if your hands are behind the wheel, and unfortunately a lot of people are far too selfish putting their recklessness over the safety of others.